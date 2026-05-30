F-15E likely downed by Chinese-made shoulder-fired missile over Iran

A U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle shot down over southwestern Iran in April was likely hit by a Chinese-made shoulder-launched missile, according to a report cited by NBC News.

The report, based on sources familiar with the investigation and U.S. officials, says American investigators believe a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS) of Chinese origin may have been responsible for downing the aircraft during the incident.

The case is still under investigation, and officials have not publicly confirmed the exact weapon used or whether the missile came from recent transfers or older Iranian stockpiles. The findings, if confirmed, could highlight the growing concern over advanced portable air-defense systems and their role in modern conflict zones.