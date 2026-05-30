Video: Mysterious Boom Across Boston Linked to Meteor Entering Earth’s Atmosphere

Residents across the Boston area reported hearing a loud explosion and feeling vibrations on Saturday, sparking concern and speculation. Preliminary assessments indicate the sound was likely caused by a large bolide — a bright meteor — entering Earth’s atmosphere.

Mysterious Boom Across Boston Linked to Meteor Entering Earth's Atmosphere pic.twitter.com/5LFyOcxq5k — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 30, 2026

A significant flash was detected by the GOES-19 weather satellite at the same time, and experts say the event does not appear to be related to thunderstorm activity. Authorities and meteorologists are continuing to analyze the data, but early indications point to a rare atmospheric meteor event as the source of the sonic boom heard across the region.