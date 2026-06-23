Video shows a massive fire engulfing the upper floors of Torre Moeve following a reported explosion in Madrid.

Video: Explosion Sparks Major Fire at Madrid’s Torre Moeve https://t.co/HpwLECzfzh pic.twitter.com/SsVofuQp1u — Cedar News (@cedar_news) June 23, 2026

Large flames and thick smoke were seen pouring from the high-rise as emergency services rushed to the scene.

Firefighters and rescue teams were deployed to contain the blaze and assess potential risks to occupants and nearby buildings.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the reported explosion or whether there were any injuries.