Gas Leak Explosion Injures Several People at Residential Building in Bahrain

Several people were injured after a gas-leak explosion struck a residential building in West Ekar, Bahrain, prompting a large emergency response.

According to authorities, Civil Defence teams responded to the scene and are working to secure the area following the explosion.

The National Ambulance service dispatched multiple crews to the site and is treating and transporting the injured as emergency operations continue.

Officials have not yet released the exact number of casualties or provided details on the condition of those injured. The cause of the explosion is believed to be a gas leak, though an investigation is expected to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Emergency responders remain at the scene as recovery and safety operations continue.