Pennsylvania State Police Issue Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Lancaster County Man

Pennsylvania State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Craig Rinier, a 65-year-old man who disappeared in Lancaster County.

According to authorities, Rinier was last seen on July 27, 2026, at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the area of Columbia Avenue in Manor Township, Lancaster County. Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused.

Rinier is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 176 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans.

The Manor Township Police Department is leading the search and urges anyone who sees Craig Rinier or has information about his whereabouts to call 911 immediately or contact the Manor Township Police Department at 717-299-5231.