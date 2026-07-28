Severe Thunderstorm Watch Likely Across Mid-Atlantic as Storm Threat Increases

The Storm Prediction Center has issued Mesoscale Discussion #1780, indicating that a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is likely this afternoon across portions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Forecasters say there is an 80% probability that a watch will be issued as thunderstorms intensify through the afternoon.

The primary threats include:

Damaging wind gusts of 55 to 70 mph

Isolated tornadoes

Hail up to 1.25 inches in diameter

Meteorologists expect the severe weather potential to increase as storms organize and move across the region. Residents in the affected areas are urged to closely monitor forecasts and be prepared to take shelter if severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings are issued.

Emergency officials advise securing loose outdoor objects, avoiding unnecessary travel during severe storms, and staying weather-aware throughout the afternoon and evening.