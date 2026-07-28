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The tornado that struck the Appleton-Menasha area of Wisconsin has been upgraded to at least an EF3, according to preliminary damage assessments.

Video: Appleton-Menasha Tornado Upgraded to at Least EF3 in Wisconsin https://t.co/Sy8e4PV3sA pic.twitter.com/CBQiRQlTKn — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 28, 2026

Survey teams say the tornado reached a width of approximately 0.85 miles and carved a damage path of about 12 miles. Officials are continuing to assess the destruction, and further analysis could result in an even higher rating if more significant structural damage is confirmed.

Meteorologists note that the storm’s intensity and damage pattern suggest it may ultimately be upgraded to EF4, though no final determination has been made.

Damage surveys remain ongoing as emergency crews continue response and recovery efforts in the affected communities.