Severe Storm Risk Issued for Parts of Central Florida Early Thursday

A Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms has been issued for early Thursday morning across northern Lake County and Volusia County in Central Florida.

Forecasters warn that the strongest storms could produce wind gusts of up to 60 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and torrential rainfall capable of dropping 1 to 3 inches of rain in just 30 to 60 minutes.

The intense rainfall could lead to localized flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Residents are urged to monitor the latest weather forecasts and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions.

Officials advise securing loose outdoor objects, avoiding flooded roadways, and seeking shelter immediately if thunderstorms develop.