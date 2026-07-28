German Prosecutors Say Berlin Pride Attack Suspect Recorded ISIS Allegiance Video

German prosecutors say the suspect in the deadly attack near Berlin’s Pride celebrations recorded a video pledging allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS), a key development in the ongoing terrorism investigation.

Authorities said the video was found on the suspect’s mobile phone and is believed to have been recorded on the day of the attack. Investigators also recovered ISIS-related material during searches linked to the case.

German media have additionally reported that the suspect, a 21-year-old German citizen of Lebanese descent, had family ties to Islamist figures. Reports indicate that two of his cousins allegedly fought for ISIS and that his aunt was married to Omar Bakri Muhammad, the controversial Islamist preacher and founder of the banned extremist group Al-Muhajiroun.

Omar Bakri Muhammad, born in Aleppo, Syria, became known in the United Kingdom for promoting radical Islamist ideology before being barred from returning to Britain in 2005 while visiting Lebanon. He was later arrested in Lebanon on terrorism-related charges and sentenced to prison before his release in 2023.

German authorities have not alleged that the suspect’s relatives were involved in planning or carrying out the attack. The investigation remains ongoing as officials continue examining the suspect’s background, digital evidence, and possible extremist connections.