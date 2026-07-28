Severe Thunderstorm Watch Likely for Parts of Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, and West Virginia

The Storm Prediction Center has issued Mesoscale Discussion #1781, indicating that a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is likely for parts of Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio as thunderstorms are expected to strengthen through the afternoon.

Forecasters warn that developing storms may organize into clusters capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. The greatest threat is expected during the afternoon and early evening as atmospheric instability increases.

Residents across the affected states are urged to stay alert for rapidly changing weather conditions, monitor local forecasts, and be prepared to take shelter if severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings are issued. Additional watches and warnings may be issued as storms continue to develop.