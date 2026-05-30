Video: India.. Massive Dust Storm Engulfs Rajasthan’s Bikaner

A powerful dust storm swept through Bikaner in India’s Rajasthan state, dramatically reducing visibility and plunging parts of the city into near darkness in the middle of the day.

India.. Massive Dust Storm Engulfs Rajasthan’s Bikaner pic.twitter.com/irUHJgBfLv — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 30, 2026

According to footage shared by NDTV, strong winds carried thick clouds of dust across the region, disrupting normal life and making travel difficult as streets and open areas were quickly engulfed in haze-like conditions.

The incident highlights the intensity of seasonal dust storms in western India, where dry conditions and high winds can rapidly transform weather into hazardous visibility events.