Video: kasol Firing Incident Sparks Concern Over Rising Violence in Hill Tourist Areas in India

A disturbing video from a recent firing incident in Kasol has gone viral, showing a violent confrontation that is being widely condemned as reckless and criminal behavior in a tourist destination known for its calm and scenic environment.

kasol Firing Incident Sparks Concern Over Rising Violence in Hill Tourist Areas in India pic.twitter.com/RYB6EsC6rY — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 30, 2026

The footage has reignited public concern over the increasing number of violent incidents reported in popular hill regions, where tourism has been growing rapidly in recent years.

Authorities are expected to take strict action as investigations continue, with calls from locals and observers for stronger enforcement and accountability to ensure safety for both residents and visitors in these areas.