Video: All 11 Victims Identified After Deadly Nippon Facility Explosion in Washington State

Videos show the aftermath of the deadly explosion at a Nippon Steel facility in Longview, where officials have now identified all 11 victims.

All 11 Victims Identified After Deadly Nippon Facility Explosion in Washington State pic.twitter.com/rQkfdORL6z — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 31, 2026

Authorities said the remains of the nine workers previously listed as missing have been recovered, bringing the confirmed death toll to 11.

The victims were identified as:

Gilberto Bernard, 52

Tyler Covington, 29

Brad Covington, 27

Robert Wilson, 48

Dale Miller, 54

Jared Ammons, 35

Brayden Pincus, 38

Clinton Duran, 26

John Forsberg, 51

Norman Burleigh, 58

Dylan Miller

Emergency crews spent days searching the site following the catastrophic chemical explosion.