Video shows the aftermath of an attack in Edinburgh that is now being investigated by Police Scotland’s counter-terrorism unit.

Video: Counter-Terrorism Probe Launched After Anti-Muslim Attack in Edinburgh https://t.co/XlSqc76Wla pic.twitter.com/Bhm0OwFQwP — Cedar News (@cedar_news) June 20, 2026

Authorities said a 36-year-old man allegedly targeted Muslims during the incident.

According to police, the suspect made anti-Muslim statements, claiming he was “protecting the country” from Muslims before the attack.

The suspect was taken into custody, and investigators are examining the circumstances, motive, and any potential extremist links.

Police said the incident is being treated as a serious targeted attack, and the investigation remains ongoing.