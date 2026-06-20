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Video: Drive-By Shooting in Chicago Leaves At Least 12 People Wounded
Video shows the aftermath of a mass shooting in Chicago that left at least 12 people suffering gunshot wounds, according to police.
Authorities said an SUV pulled up to a crowd gathered on a city street, and two individuals inside the vehicle opened fire before fleeing the area.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene and transported multiple victims to nearby hospitals.
Police have launched an investigation and are working to identify the suspects involved.