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Video shows the aftermath of a mass shooting in Chicago that left at least 12 people suffering gunshot wounds, according to police.

Video: Drive-By Shooting in Chicago Leaves At Least 12 People Wounded https://t.co/7O276Mk3uH pic.twitter.com/9oeBD0fZnj — Cedar News (@cedar_news) June 20, 2026

Authorities said an SUV pulled up to a crowd gathered on a city street, and two individuals inside the vehicle opened fire before fleeing the area.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and transported multiple victims to nearby hospitals.

Police have launched an investigation and are working to identify the suspects involved.