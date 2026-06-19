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Air Ambulance Deployed to Scene of Passenger Train Crash Near Bedford, England
A London’s Air Ambulance H135 helicopter was deployed to the scene of a collision involving two passenger trains near Bedford.
The arrival and subsequent departure of the air ambulance indicate emergency medical teams were assisting victims following the crash.
Authorities have reported injuries, though the full extent of casualties has not yet been confirmed.
Emergency services, including firefighters, paramedics, and railway personnel, remain at the scene.