Aviemore train crash: Two people taken to hospital after collision in Scotland

Aviemore train crash


Aviemore Station, Scotland. Google Street View
Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision between two trains in northern Scotland.

The crash happened at Aviemore Railway Station, in the Cairngorms, at 7.10pm on Friday.

One of the locomotives involved is the iconic Flying Scotsman, according to local reports.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance, and two people have been taken to Raigmore Hospital.

“A number of other passengers are being treated at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

