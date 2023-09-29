Photo: M53 coach crash: Schoolgirl victim named as Jessica Baker 

A schoolgirl who sadly died in a bus crash on the M53 has been named as 15-year-old Jessica Baker.

Jessica was pronounced dead following a collision on the northbound carriageway in Wirral earlier today.

A police statement said: “Jessica Baker sadly died as a result of the collision on the M53 northbound carriageway earlier today.

“Jessica’s family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time and any updates from them will be issued via Merseyside Police news office as appropriate.”

Her family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time.

A schoolgirl who sadly died in a bus crash on the M53 has been named as 15-year-old Jessica Baker.

Jessica was pronounced dead following a collision on the northbound carriageway in Wirral earlier today.

A police statement said: “Jessica Baker sadly died as a result of the collision on the M53 northbound carriageway earlier today.

“Jessica’s family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time and any updates from them will be issued via Merseyside Police news office as appropriate.”

Her family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time.