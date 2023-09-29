News

video: State of Emergency has been declared for NYC along with a Shelter-in-Place due from Widespread Flooding

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to a life-threatening rainfall event accompanied by a Shelter-in-Place directive.

As Millions of New Yorkers are facing severe flooding, with numerous streets, highways, subways, and buildings submerged. All trains to and from New York City have been delayed or canceled. City officials are urging residents to stay home, especially those living in basements, and prepare for the worst. So far over 6 inches of rain has fallen in some parts of the city area. video:

