HomeالاخبارBreakingnewsNewsNew York City Emergency Management urges residents to avoid travelNews New York City Emergency Management urges residents to avoid travel By moon 09/29/2023 شارك Join Cedar News Telegram New York City Emergency Management urges residents to avoid travel and move to higher ground as flash flooding continues to affect the city. مواضيع متعلقة Newton PD arrest suspect for attempted 2nd degree murder Gunfire exchanged during robbery at River North gas station Police are circulating this photo of a man – believed… emergencymanagementresidents شارك
Comments are closed.