Watch: Mexican Authorities Arrest CJNG Leader “El Jardinero”

Watch as Mexican authorities release footage of the arrest of “El Jardinero”, identified as a regional leader of the CJNG cartel.

The operation took place in Nayarit, Mexico, where officials successfully took the suspect into custody.

Video shows security forces carrying out the arrest as part of ongoing efforts to combat organized crime.

Authorities have not yet released additional details about the operation.

The arrest marks a significant development in Mexico’s ongoing fight against cartel activity.