Photo: Berlin Police Release Image of Abdul B., Suspect in Deadly Pride Attack Manhunt

Berlin police have released a photograph of 21-year-old Abdul B., the suspect accused of driving a vehicle into a crowd during the city’s Christopher Street Day (CSD) Pride Parade, killing one person and injuring 16 others.

Authorities are asking the public to study the newly released image and immediately report any sightings. Abdul B. remains on the run more than eight hours after the attack, prompting a large-scale manhunt across Berlin.

Police say the suspect was already known to law enforcement and is associated with the Islamist spectrum. Investigators are treating the incident as a suspected terrorist attack.

Officials also reported that several victims suffered stab wounds, in addition to injuries caused by the vehicle. Investigators are working to determine exactly how those injuries occurred as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about Abdul B.’s whereabouts is urged not to approach him and to contact German police immediately.