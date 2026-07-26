One Killed, Seven Injured in Mass Shooting at Party in Morgan Hill, California

At least one person was killed and seven others were injured in a mass shooting at an unsanctioned party in Morgan Hill, California, on Saturday night, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of Hale Avenue near Miramonte Avenue, where they encountered a chaotic scene after gunfire erupted at a gathering attended by more than 300 people. Authorities said large crowds were fleeing the area as first responders arrived.

The injured victims were transported for medical treatment, while investigators secured the scene and began collecting evidence. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No information about a suspect or possible motive has been released.