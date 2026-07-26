Model Sukanya Thawichokkamthon Found Dead in Thailand River; Investigation Underway

Thai authorities have launched an investigation after 30-year-old model Sukanya Thawichokkamthon was found dead in the River Kwai in Kanchanaburi Province, Thailand, days after she disappeared following a night out.

Sukanya’s body was discovered on July 22 by a fisherman after it became lodged against a raft in the river. DNA testing later confirmed her identity with assistance from her sister.

According to investigators, Sukanya had taken a ride-hailing vehicle to the Somdet Phra Sangharaja Yannasangwon Bridge late that night. The driver told police she appeared to be looking for someone or something before leaving the vehicle. She was not seen again until her body was recovered.

Police said there were no visible signs of assault on her body during the initial examination. A small packet containing a white powder was reportedly found in her clothing and is being analyzed as part of the investigation.

Her family has strongly rejected the possibility that she intentionally took her own life, describing Sukanya as a devoted mother to her young son.

Authorities are awaiting the results of a full autopsy while reviewing CCTV footage from the area. Investigators are also searching for Sukanya’s missing handbag and mobile phone as they work to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Sukanya Thawichokkamthon had built a following of more than 24,000 people on social media before her death.