Abdul B. Identified as Suspect in Deadly Berlin Pride Attack; Police Say Known Islamist Still on the Run

Berlin police have identified Abdul B. as the main suspect in the deadly vehicle attack that struck the city’s Christopher Street Day (CSD) Pride celebrations. Authorities say the suspect, who remains at large more than eight hours after the attack, is well known to police as a member of Berlin’s Islamist scene. A large-scale manhunt is ongoing as investigators work to locate and arrest him.

The attack occurred Saturday night when a white van drove into a crowd near Berlin’s Tiergarten park, killing one person and injuring 17 others. Among the injured, eight are reported to be in serious condition, with three suffering life-threatening injuries. The driver abandoned the vehicle after it struck a tree and fled on foot.

Berlin police are treating the incident as a suspected terrorist attack. While authorities have not yet announced a motive, they confirmed the suspect is known to law enforcement because of his ties to Islamist circles in the German capital. The annual Pride celebrations were canceled following the attack, and investigators continue to gather evidence while urging anyone with information to come forward.

Note: While several media outlets have identified the suspect only as “Abdul B.”, German media commonly withhold full surnames in accordance with local privacy laws. Reuters has not published the suspect’s full identity.