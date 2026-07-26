Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Shakes Granada, Spain; Residents Describe Tremor as Like an Explosion

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck near Granada, Spain, on Sunday afternoon, rattling the popular tourist destination and frightening residents who described the shaking as feeling “like an explosion.”

The earthquake struck at approximately 3:46 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) south of Granada.

Residents reported that floors and walls shook during the tremor, prompting many people to rush outdoors. There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

Spanish authorities are monitoring the situation as assessments continue, and officials are urging residents to follow safety guidance in the event of aftershocks.