Update(Video): Two killed, several injured after car ploughs into crowd in Leipzig city centre

Two people have been killed and several others have been injured after a car ploughed into a crowd in the centre of the eastern German city of Leipzig, local broadcaster MDR reports, citing police.

Two killed, several injured after car ploughs into crowd in Leipzig city centre pic.twitter.com/teAwghVGLY — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 4, 2026

Ambulances, police cars, fire engines and an emergency helicopter have been seen responding to the incident. It reportedly took place on Grimmaische Street, a shopping street that links several landmarks with Leipzig’s market square.

Police have not yet released further details, describing the scene as a “dynamic situation”.