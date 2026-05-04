Hantavirus Returns to Spotlight After Deaths and Infections Reported on Cruise Ship

Suspected cases of Hantavirus have re-emerged aboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, renewing global concern over this rare but dangerous disease following reported deaths and infections during a sea voyage.

According to medical reports, the virus is primarily transmitted through rodents by inhaling contaminated particles from their urine, saliva, or droppings, making it difficult to detect in its early stages.

Experts say the illness may begin with mild symptoms such as fever and muscle aches, but it can rapidly progress into severe complications including respiratory failure or internal bleeding. There is currently no specific treatment, making early medical intervention the most critical factor in saving patients.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks of zoonotic viruses—those transmitted from animals to humans—and the importance of monitoring enclosed environments and rodent-prone areas, especially in crowded settings such as ships.

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