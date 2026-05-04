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Germany deploys minesweeper “Fulda” heading to the Mediterranean amid possible future deployment near the Strait of Hormuz

Published: 2 hours ago
Germany deploys minesweeper “Fulda” heading to the Mediterranean amid possible future deployment near the Strait of Hormuz

The German minesweeper “Fulda” is preparing to leave Kiel-Förde naval port en route to the Mediterranean Sea, in a move described as a preliminary step within broader European naval operations.
According to maritime sources, the mission may be part of preparations for a potential later deployment in more sensitive waters, including the Strait of Hormuz—one of the world’s most strategic shipping lanes for energy transport.

Published: 2 hours ago
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