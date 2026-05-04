Trump: Iran will be “blown off the face of the earth” if U.S. ships are attacked in Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, saying the country would be “blown off the face of the earth” if it attacks U.S. ships involved in escorting or guiding commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

In an interview with Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst, Trump said the United States would respond with overwhelming force if Iranian forces target American naval assets operating in the region as part of the ongoing maritime security mission.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route, where U.S. forces have increased their presence under what Washington describes as a protection and navigation mission for commercial shipping.

Trump’s comments add to already heightened warnings from both sides, with Iranian officials previously threatening foreign military presence in the strait, while the U.S. continues to reinforce its operations in the area. �

the-sun.com

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