Trump: Iran targeted ships; U.S. claims interception of seven fast boats, announces Pentagon briefing

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Iran has carried out attacks against what he described as “unrelated nations” involved in maritime movements linked to a “Project Freedom,” including a South Korean cargo vessel. He suggested that South Korea should consider joining the mission in response to the incidents.

Trump also claimed that U.S. forces had shot down seven Iranian “fast boats,” saying they were among the remaining assets used in the Strait of Hormuz area. He added that, aside from the reported South Korean vessel, there has been no confirmed damage to shipping passing through the strait “at this moment.”

He announced that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine will hold a press conference the following morning to provide further details.

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