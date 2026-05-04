Video: IRGC Releases Footage Claiming Strikes on U.S. Naval Vessels in Strait of Hormuz

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has published video footage it claims shows strikes targeting U.S. naval vessels operating in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route. The release comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with Iran and the United States exchanging accusations over maritime confrontations and military activity in the area.

IRGC Releases Footage Claiming Strikes on U.S. Naval Vessels in Strait of Hormuz pic.twitter.com/W8QHFSSfk7 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 4, 2026



Iranian state-linked sources claim the footage demonstrates successful attacks after warnings were issued to U.S. forces operating near the strategic waterway. However, U.S. Central Command has denied reports that any American naval ships were hit, stating that all vessels remain operational and that ongoing maritime security operations continue in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz has recently seen increased military presence and multiple incidents involving drones, missiles, and naval warnings, making it one of the most sensitive flashpoints in the current regional conflict.