Russia Announces Temporary Ceasefire for May 8–9, Warns of Response if Truce Is Broken

The Russian army has declared a unilateral ceasefire with Ukraine scheduled for May 8 to May 9, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The Russian Ministry of Defense also stated that it would respond with a “massive missile strike” on Kyiv if Ukraine violates the announced truce during that period.

The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions and continued fighting between the two sides, with no immediate response from Ukrainian authorities reported at the time of publication.

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