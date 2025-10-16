Video: School Principal Shot in Front of His Children in Denizli, Turkey

A tragic shooting incident occurred in the Turkish city of Denizli, where a school principal was reportedly shot in the legs in front of his children.

School Principal Shot in Front of His Children in Denizli, Turkey https://t.co/hs4llT009Z pic.twitter.com/k5MP5ELPV7 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 16, 2025

According to early reports, the attack took place near the principal’s home, shocking local residents and prompting a large police response. The victim was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the shooting. Preliminary findings suggest the suspect fled the scene shortly after the attack, and law enforcement is actively searching for the individual.

Local media reports indicate that the principal was a respected figure in the community, and the incident has sparked widespread concern among parents and educators.