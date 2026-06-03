Video: California Bank Hostages Reportedly Moved to Third Floor During Bakersfield Standoff

Video shows a heavy law enforcement presence during an ongoing hostage situation at a Chase Bank in downtown Bakersfield.

California Bank Hostages Reportedly Moved to Third Floor During Bakersfield Standoffhttps://t.co/SVIqelyDdo pic.twitter.com/9emuQG4XW2 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) June 3, 2026

According to scanner traffic, the suspect has reportedly moved the hostages to the third floor of the building as negotiations continue.

Reports indicate there may be as many as eight hostages inside, though authorities have not officially confirmed that number.

Scanner reports also suggest the suspect may have claimed to be wearing an improvised explosive device (IED), but officials have not publicly verified that information.

The standoff remains active as negotiators and tactical teams continue efforts to resolve the situation safely.