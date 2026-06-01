Netanyahu and Katz Order Strikes on Hezbollah Targets in Beirut’s Dahiyeh

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that they had instructed the Israeli military to carry out strikes against Hezbollah targets in Beirut’s Dahiyeh district.

The two officials said the decision was taken in response to what they described as repeated violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, as well as attacks targeting Israeli cities and civilians.

The announcement comes amid escalating tensions on the Lebanese front and growing concerns over a broader expansion of military operations.