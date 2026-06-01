CENTCOM Announces Strikes on Iranian Military Sites Following Drone Incident

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces carried out what it described as “measured and deliberate” self-defense strikes against Iranian radar facilities and drone command-and-control sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island over the weekend.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes were launched in response to what it called aggressive Iranian actions, including the reported shootdown of a U.S. MQ-1 drone operating over international waters. U.S. fighter aircraft subsequently targeted and destroyed Iranian air defense systems, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that were deemed a threat to maritime traffic in the region.

CENTCOM stated that no American service members were injured during the operations and emphasized that U.S. forces will continue to protect American assets and interests against what it described as unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire. The Iranian government had not immediately commented on the U.S. statement.