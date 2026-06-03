Two Atlantic City Police Officers Shot While Serving Search Warrant; Suspect Dead

Two police officers were shot and a suspect was killed during an incident in Atlantic City, according to city officials.

Authorities said the situation began around 3 p.m. as officers were serving a search warrant near the 100 block of North Florida Avenue.

A large law enforcement response descended on the neighborhood as emergency crews rushed to the scene.

Officials have not yet released details regarding the conditions of the injured officers.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the shooting.