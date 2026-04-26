Video shows panic inside the Washington Hilton moments after a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Video: Panic Inside Washington Hilton After WHCA Dinner Shooting https://t.co/DdnEBuMnU5 pic.twitter.com/NSNUY1rVmv — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 26, 2026

Attendees were seen reacting as security and law enforcement quickly moved to secure the area.

Authorities confirmed the suspect is dead, with no immediate reports of injuries.

Officials worked to calm the situation and ensure the safety of guests.

The incident remains under investigation as more information becomes available.