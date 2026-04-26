Trump Shares Photos of Suspect After WHCA Dinner Shooting Incident

President Donald Trump shared close-up photos of the suspected gunman following the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting incident in Washington, D.C.

The images were posted after the suspect was taken into custody near the venue.

Reports have identified the individual as Cole Tomas Allen, though authorities have not yet fully confirmed all details.

Officials previously stated that all protectees were safe, and the situation was quickly brought under control.

The investigation remains ongoing as more information is expected to be released.