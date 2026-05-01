Spirit Airlines reportedly preparing shutdown after bailout talks with Trump administration fail

Spirit Airlines is said to be preparing for a possible shutdown after efforts to secure a financial rescue package backed by the Trump administration collapsed. According to reports from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, negotiations fell apart due to disagreements with bondholders and lack of consensus within the administration.

The airline, which has been under heavy financial pressure for months, was seeking emergency support to avoid bankruptcy. With no deal in place and cash reserves running low, Spirit is now reportedly drafting plans to wind down operations if no last-minute solution is reached.

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