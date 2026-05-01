UK police station “car bomb attack”: 66-year-old man charged after explosive incident outside station

A 66-year-old man has been charged following a car bomb attack outside a police station in Northern Ireland, in an incident that is being treated as attempted murder and linked to terrorism-related offences.

Police said the suspect was arrested under the Terrorism Act after a delivery driver was allegedly hijacked and forced to drive a vehicle containing an explosive device to the Dunmurry police station in Belfast. The car later exploded during an evacuation, though no injuries were reported.

The man now faces multiple serious charges, including attempted murder, causing an explosion likely to endanger life, possession of explosives with intent to endanger life, hijacking, and possession of articles for terrorist purposes. He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court.

Authorities continue to investigate the attack, which has been described as a serious security incident in Northern Ireland.

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