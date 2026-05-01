Germany Pushes Back at Trump Over Iran War Remarks as Tensions Rise Between Berlin and Washington

German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil has said Germany “does not need advice” from U.S. President Donald Trump, criticizing his handling of the Iran conflict and urging him to focus on peace negotiations instead.

Speaking at a Labor Day event, Klingbeil argued that Trump bears responsibility for the current escalation and should work to ensure serious peace talks in Iran, warning that the economic consequences are affecting workers and businesses.

He also rejected Trump’s recent criticism of German leadership, saying Europe must remain economically strong to avoid external pressure. The remarks come amid rising diplomatic tensions between Berlin and Washington, following exchanges between Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the Iran war, immigration, and energy policy.

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