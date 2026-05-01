Thousands Join “No School, No Work, No Shopping” Economic Blackout Protests Across the US on May Day

Thousands of protesters are taking part in coordinated demonstrations across the United States as part of International Workers’ Day actions under the “May Day Strong” campaign, calling for an “economic blackout” with participation from workers, students, and activists.

Organizers urged people to avoid work, school, and shopping, while joining marches, walkouts, block parties, and other events held in more than 3,500 locations nationwide.

In cities including New York, Washington D.C., Minneapolis, and Portland, protests featured demands such as stronger labor rights, higher taxes on the wealthy, opposition to certain government immigration policies, and reduced military spending. Some demonstrations also led to arrests and temporary disruptions in public spaces, as activists sought to highlight the economic impact of collective non-cooperation.

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