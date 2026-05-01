Trump says he is “not satisfied” with Iran’s new peace proposal as tensions and negotiations continue

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is “not satisfied” with Iran’s latest peace proposal, which was delivered to mediators in Pakistan, according to Iranian state media. He did not provide details on what he considers unacceptable about the offer.

The update comes as fragile U.S.–Iran ceasefire talks continue, with the current truce holding for about three weeks. While negotiations are ongoing, the Trump administration has argued that the conflict is effectively over due to the ceasefire, a stance that could reduce pressure to seek congressional approval for continued military actions.

At the same time, debate is growing in Washington, with some lawmakers previously signaling a May 1 deadline for Congress to assert oversight. However, that deadline is now expected to pass without major legislative action, as many Republicans continue to defer to the White House.

Separately, Trump also announced plans to raise tariffs on European Union car and truck imports to 25% next week, accusing the EU of failing to comply with a previously agreed trade deal, though he did not provide specific evidence.

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