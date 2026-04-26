Cole Tomas Allen: New Details Emerge on WHCA Dinner Shooting Suspect

New details are emerging about the suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting in Washington, D.C.

Reports identify the individual as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, though authorities have not yet officially confirmed his identity.

According to available information, Allen graduated from Caltech with an engineering degree in 2017 and later earned a master’s degree in computer science in 2025.

He is currently in custody after being taken down by U.S. Secret Service agents at the scene.

Officials previously confirmed that all protectees were safe, and the situation was quickly contained.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to verify details and determine a motive.