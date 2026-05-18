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Video and Photos: Massive Tornado Captured Near Saint Libory Nebraska
Video captured a massive tornado near Saint Libory, Nebraska, as severe storms moved through the region.
The large tornado could be seen stretching across the landscape while dark storm clouds surrounded the area.
Emergency officials urged residents to remain alert and seek shelter as dangerous weather conditions continued.
No immediate information regarding injuries or damage has been officially released.
The severe weather situation remains ongoing across parts of Nebraska.