Update: Two Suspects in Custody After Multiple Austin Texas Shootings

Update: Authorities say two suspects are now in custody following a series of shootings across Austin, while one suspect remains at large in the nearby Manor area.

Police also announced that the shelter-in-place order for south Austin has been lifted.

Officials previously confirmed at least 10 separate shooting incidents across the Austin area this weekend, including incidents near fire stations.

Investigators continue searching for the remaining suspect as law enforcement maintains an active presence in the region.

More information is expected as the investigation continues.