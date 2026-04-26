Cole Allen Identified as Suspect in WHCA Dinner Shooting Incident

Reports are identifying Cole Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, as the suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting incident in Washington, D.C.

Authorities have not yet fully confirmed the identity, and officials are continuing to verify details.

The suspect was taken into custody following the incident near the screening area.

Officials confirmed that protectees were safe, and the scene was quickly secured.

The investigation remains ongoing as more information is expected to be released.