A strong rain-wrapped tornado has caused significant damage near Mineral Wells, Texas, including the Wolters Village area.

Video: Severe Tornado Causes Heavy Damage in Mineral Wells Texas Area https://t.co/4gnOoODoBf pic.twitter.com/X7NmePuIGX — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 28, 2026

Early reports indicate structures were heavily impacted as the storm moved through.

Emergency responders are on scene, with at least one survivor rescued safely.

Rain-wrapped tornadoes are especially dangerous due to low visibility and sudden impact.

The situation remains developing as rescue and assessment efforts continue.