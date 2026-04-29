News
Video: Severe Tornado Causes Heavy Damage in Mineral Wells Texas Area
A strong rain-wrapped tornado has caused significant damage near Mineral Wells, Texas, including the Wolters Village area.
Early reports indicate structures were heavily impacted as the storm moved through.
Emergency responders are on scene, with at least one survivor rescued safely.
Rain-wrapped tornadoes are especially dangerous due to low visibility and sudden impact.
The situation remains developing as rescue and assessment efforts continue.